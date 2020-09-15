BBNaija Kiddwaya say Laycon go win Big Brother Naija 2020 housemates wey dey finals

Wia dis foto come from, AFricanmagic Wetin we call dis foto, Ebuka interview Kidd afta im leave Big Brother Naija house

Kiddwaya say Laycon go win Big Brother Naija 2020 housemates wey dey finals of di lockdown season.

Kidd wey recently chop eviction from di reality television show, tok dis one during im interview wit Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

"I want Laycon to win and I feel say im go win." Na wetin Kidd tok

Im say for di beginning of di show im bin think say na Neo go win but e change afta im hear Laycon music.

Wia dis foto come from, @BBNaija Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Laycon and Kiddway inside di BBNaija show before Kidd chop eviction on Sunday 13 September, 2020. (Dis week, Laycon dey up for possible eviction)

"Wen I first hear im song I realise say di boy get potential. If im win I feel say im go do more than some oda housemates." Na wetin Kiddwaya add put.

However, dis week, Laycon dey up for possible eviction on Sunday 20 September, 2020.

Wen Ebuka ask say which housemate im dey surprise wey still dey inside di house Kidd say im dey surprise say Triktytee still dey inside di house.

According to Kidd "Triktytee bin get some rough weeks, I think say say e for don waka by now."

Na seven housemates still remain for di house out of di 20 wey bin start di show. Dis week Laycon, Ozo, Dorathy and Trikytee dey up for possible eviction.

Nengi win Head of house so she get immunity from eviction for di week while Vee and Neo escape nomination too. So all three of dem dey guaranteed a place for final for di show wey go end on di September 27.

Wia dis foto come from, @BBNaija Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Kiddwaya afta im eviction

Kiddwaya and wetin to know about di ex-BBNaija housemate

Terseer Kiddwaya (im real name) na 27 year-old self-employed man wey come from Benue State.

E describe himsef as confident, good looking, ambitious and pesin wey dey highly motivated.

E say im also dey confident and arrogant all at di same time and love travelling.

Being a Big Brother Naija season 5 Housemate don make Kiddwaya dey expect a better and crazier 2020.

"You never know wen your time don finish, so you fit as well go for am" Dat na Kiddwaya favourite words.

"Getting into health and fitness na im Kiddwaya say be im biggest achievement. I bin dey quite chubby, so I transform my bodi and I don dey consistent ever since."

Kiddwaya papa Terry Waya, wey be famous socialite na London-based Nigerian businessman.

Oga Waya age 55 bin reportedly face some kain case for British court between 2006 and 2008.