"Chika Ike" open up on Regina Daniels husband Ned Nwoko afta Rita Daniels deny 'attack'
Nigerian actress, Chika Ike don tok on top di tori wey dey fly upandan say she dey date fellow actress Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko.
Chika Ike post for her Instagram page wia she tok say she no dey date the billionaire for inside Instagram story wey she bin dey ansa questions from her fans.
One of di fans bin ask weda 34 years old Chika Ike dey date Ned Nwoko and go be im number seven wife but she tok say she no dey date am and na lie say she go be pesin 7th wife.
Na just some days ago, wey video start to dey go viral upandan for social media dey claim say Regina mama, Rita Daniels dey threaten Ike say she go show am pepper spiritually if she no stop to dey try to snatch her pikin Husband.
Rita sef later comot for Instagram to tok say di video na lie.
To put di mata tor rest, Rita post on her social media page on Sunday say di video na forged video wey she no know anytin about.
She further argue wit di claim by sharing di original version of di video.
"May God equip us wit wisdom knowledge, understanding and common sense of reasoning wit di way we judge pipo. Let God be my judge and judge those wey dey judge me wrongly…. Happy Sunday fam. God bless you all," Rita Daniels write on her Instagram page.
Na who fit sabi pesin age pass im mama? As e dey hot!! . . Make una listen well as @rita.daniels06 wey be #Nollywood starlet @regina.daniels mama follow us toktok about her pikin, plus her marriage. . Producers: @dosh_verox x @sarahtiamiyu . . . . . . #reginadaniels #bbcpidgin #bbcnewspidgin #hotgist #Nigeria #Trending
