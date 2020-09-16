School resumption in Nigeria: Latest update on how Polytechnics and Colleges of Education dey reopen afta Covid- 19 lockdown

Di Nigerian goment announcement of 3 September leave di decision to resume for school administrators and state goments hands but di Presidential TaskForce on Covid- 19 warn say make school authorities dey careful as dem dey reopen schools as coronavirus pandemic still dey serious for di world.

Academic activities; date to begin semester examination to complete di 2019/2020 calendar, admission into di 2020/2021 session, matriculation and oda plans don pick up inside many of dis goment tertiary institutions afta di goment give greenlight for school resumption.

Nigeria get about 90 polytechnics, 28 Federal owned, state get 47 and 20 private polytechnics and Colleges of Education dey close to 100.

Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State don begin admission process for di 2020/2021 academic session

Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State admission screening exercises for ND/HND programmes into di 2020/2021 academic session don start. E go close for 28th November 2020.

Federal Polytechnic Bida don begin admission process for di 2020/2021 academic session and di form for di admission go close for 31 October 2020. Fresh and returning students fit begin online registration.

Federal Polytechnic Ede, Osun State don begin admission process for di 2020/2021 academic session. Dem go stop to sell post UTME form for 31 October 2020.

Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Ogun State don begin admission process for 2020/2021 academic session enta ND 1. Di polytechnic go do Post UTME screening and check applicants credentials.

Federal Polytechnic Offa Post UTME screening exercise for di 2020/2021 admission exercise go be online.

Federal Polytechnic Oko don begin admission process for di 2020/2021 academic session

Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri, Imo State don begin online lectures from Monday 7 September, 2020. Assignments, quiz and exams for di semester go be online.

Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas Bonny, Rivers State don begin admission process for di 2020/2021 academic session.

Yaba College of Technology, P.M.B. 2011, Yaba, Lagos State don extend di date of dia 2020/2021 post UTME screening go 26 October 2020.

Petroleum Training Institute Effurun Post UTME screening exercise go hold for 19 September and dem go do another one for 21 November for those wey dia WAEC or NECO result no quick come out.

Airforce Institute of Technology (AFIT),NAF Base Kaduna Make all freshers wey just get admission for di 2019/2020 academic session complete dia registration before 8 September or lose dia admission.

Enville Institute of Management and Technology 2020/2021 admission process don start.

Peaceland College of Education, Enugu don start 2020/2021 admission process