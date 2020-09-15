Edo 2020: "Obaseki na dictator, no vote am"- Tinubu

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, don ask voters for Edo State, western Nigeria, not to re-elect di current governor back to im seat as di leader of di state.

Di current governor, Godwin Obaseki, dey seek re-election for second term for di election wey go shele on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Tinubu wey speak for one broadcast message for local television say Obaseki no be democrat.

Obasaki be member of APC before e comot go opposition party, di Peoples Dmocratic Party, afta di party no gree allow am run for second term.

APC instead give dia flag to Osagie Ize-Iyamu, wey contest di position before under umbrella of PDP.

Tinubu now dey accuse Obaseki say im no participate for di fight wey bring democracy come Nigeria.

He say, "I wan appeal as person wey be democrat and leader of all democrats to di conscience and commitment to democracy, for di forthcoming election for Edo state, to reject Godwin Obaseki.

"I don suffer with many odas to bring about dis democratic time, wey be say today, we dey enjoy for di country. Den, Godwin Obaseki no participate for any aspect of di struggle to put democracy for di country.

"Therefore, he no understand di value and di pains wey dey with dis democratic struggle.

"He demonstrate di act of dictatorship, lack of respect for rule of law, lack of respect for you di pipo wey vote for those lawmakers wey im not sworn-in.

"Today, he now come back as democrat and wan make you vote am. Please, I appeal to you, reject am. Like he reject 14 members, make you reject am for di polls."