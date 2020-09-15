Buhari song: Why popular musician Dauda Kahutu Rarara dey collect money from 'poor pipo' to sing for di president

Wia dis foto come from, Dauda Kahutu Rarara

Popular political singer Dauda Kahutu Rarara tell BBC say na only poor pipo e allow to contribute to di money wey e dey gather to use sing for Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari.

Di singer add say e turn down offers from one minister and several senators to contribute for di fund because e wan prove to pipo say President Buhari still get loyal supporters among millions of poor pipo.

"Di reason why I make poor pipo contribute money before I go release new song for Buhari na because e get pipo wey dey shout say di presido no get supporters again so di idea na to tell dem say no be true."

"E get one minister wey call me after I start di initiative last week say e wan donate money but I tell am say no oga dis na for poor pipo only, e get some senators too wey call me but I tell dem say make dem hold dia money dis plan no be for dem." Dis na wetin Dauda yan.

On some reports wey dey tok say di singer don realise nearly N60M after e announce account number wey pipo go contribute to last week, e tok say di money plenti sha but e no go make wetin e gather public until in two weeks time.

"Wetin I go tell u be say di money wey I don gather so far dey unbelievable and show say poor pipo still love presido Buhari but I no go make di balance public until two weeks from now."

Di Katsina state born singer come under fire in recent times especially for social media wia some pipo dey abuse am say e contribute to dia suffering since im music push 2015 and 2019 elections wey usher in dis goment.