Soyinka to Buhari: Four big questions di Nobel Laureate want di president to ansa

Soyinka con ask some questions wey im dey tak ask if Nigeria never dey crumble so.

Nigeria Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, don ask di kontri president Muhammadu Buhari some questions wey im wan am to answer to prove say Nigeria no be failed state.

Di ogbonge author say im agree with former President Olusegun Obasanjo wey first call Nigeria failed state and add say even though im no be friends with di former president, na true say Nigeria don dey divided under di current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obasanjo bin say Nigeria under di current goment, don dey slowly become a "failed and divided state".

Now, Soyinka too don add im own to say Nigeria don dey near extinction as kontri wey still stand, wey fit provide for im own existence and no get ethnic favour to make some pipo dominate.

Soyinka come ask some questions wey im take ask if Nigeria never dey crumble so.

Wole Soyinka bin don contest to become Nigeria presido, but e no win di election

Division

Di ogbonge writer wan know if no be under President Buhari wey di kontri dey divided pass.

He ask, "Di nation dey divided as never before, and dis division take place under di policies and conduct of none oda dan President Buhari- shey dis claim na rumour?

Buhari know wetin dey happun for di kontri?

He ask say weda na lie say President Buhari no dey sabi wetin dey happun for im own domot.

"Anyone fit deny say dis president dey go sleep wen herdsmen dey kill communities pipo, rape, throwey dem comot for dia house and turn dem to beggars? Shey na different president wen im finally visit place wey jaguda don kill pipo, no get anything to say dan to say make victim learn to live with pipo wey dey kill dem? And wetin happun wen police chief wey no obey im oda to go do di place wey fight dey shele? He come, he see and he run away, and leave di pipo to dia wahala. Wetin dem do am? Soyinka tok

Benue and oda killings

He ask say shey no be di tok-tok person of di ghost president wey laugh early and dismiss di mass burial of victims for Benue State as "staged show" for international entertainment? Shey di oda half of di presidential megaphone system no also follow up or come before sef- with tok say make di pipo dey learn to bow under di yoke and negotiate, since na "only di living" fit enjoy legal rights?

Pensioners still be human?

Soyinka also ask if di goment still tink say pensioners deserve to collect dia money without sweating even more dan dem don do.