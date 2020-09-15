Mozambique viral video of men in army uniform wey beat and kill one naked woman make pipo para

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/ @ZenaidaMachado

Authorities for Mozambique don promise to investigate one video wey show pipo dress for army uniforms dey beat and kill one naked woman for di restive gas-rich Cabo Delgado province.

Di defence ministry don condemn di video say e dey "horrible" and dem don vow to "torchlight if e dey authentic".

Rights groups don also condemn di killing.

Mozambique don dey battle one Islamist militant group for di north for three years.

Dem don accuse di army of human rights abuses as dem dey try to put down di insurgency. But goment don deny di accuse.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Wetin dey di video?

Plenti rights groups bin dey share di two-minute-long video of di killing on Monday.

Inside di video, we see one group of men wey wear army uniform surround one woman, one hit am for head and body wit one stick plenti times before others shoot. Dem dey tok something for Portuguese language like "kill her for di side of di road", Reuters news agency report.

Dem hear di men also dey shout "you come from al-Shabab", di AFP news agency report, dem dey refer to di jihadist group wey lead one growing insurgency against di goment since 2017.

"Di FDS [Defence and Security Forces] tok say dem no agree wit any barbaric act wey dey support di violation of human rights," di Mozambique army tok for statement.

Zenaida Machado, from di New York-based group Human Rights Watch, don call for investigation, dem tok say dat kain act, if na soldiers commit am, e go make di population lose trust and give di insurgents leg.

"Dis na di worst case of betrayal," she tok, she add say pipo wey dey fear no suppose dey run from insurgents go land for danger for di hands of pipo wey suppose keep dem safe.

See how pipo react.

