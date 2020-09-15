Video of Covenant University student wey lecturer 'cancel' im project defence because of im afro hair and dressing don cause controversy

Di video of one Nigerian student wey dey defend im project for one Zoom session surface for social media on Wednesday.

For inside di video, we see one of im lecturers , Olayinka Ohunakin dey tok say im appearance dey enough to cancel di project wey im don present before.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

When we tell you people graduating from CU isn't easy Una go say we just dae yarn 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dvsCMWs2zu — EA (@dakskingod) September 15, 2020

Di lecturer accuse di student say im no dress well, he say "Look me, look Dr Leramo, eveybody dey well dressed, look at di way you dey appear"

He add am say sake of di way 'Aina' dey look, e neva present im project until he look presentable.

Dis video don raise di issue of dress code for Nigerian universities, e raise di question of how dressing and intellectual activities no suppose dey follow togeda.

While some pipo dey tok say im dressing no suppose affect di quality of im presentation

Odas believe say, e dey necessary to appear well dressed for a project defence

But at least make it look neat on you. It's a project defence ffs! Just like an interview! — Itz_Richierich_niggaz (@Tyrant_Richie) September 15, 2020

Brooooooo Dr. Samuel would slap you via zoom call if you appear like that — EA (@dakskingod) September 15, 2020

Nigerian elders need to stop linking the natural hair/Afro on one's head as untidy. Effects of colonization. Their grandfathers kept their hair that way. — _ (@zeolyne_) September 15, 2020

Don't know how his appearance directly affects the quality of his presentation but this fellow is amusing 😂😂😂😂 — Ejovi (@124seal) September 15, 2020

From wetin we gather for di comment section of dat video, di student na undergraduate for Convenant University, one private university for Nigeria and oda students follow tok how lecturers dey take di issue of dressing/appearance as serious tin for di school.