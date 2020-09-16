Who be Femi Otedola first daughter Tolani Otedola, DJ Cuppy sister wey dem buy Ferrari Portofino

Wia dis foto come from, @tolani

Nigerian singer, Tolani Otedola no really dey popular like her oda sisters, DJ Cuppy and Temi Otedola.

She be di first daughter of Nigerian oil mogul and billionaire, Femi Otedola.

Di 34 year old wey dem dey also call Olawunmi Christy Otedola na di daughter of Femi Otedola first wife, Olayinka Otedola.

Tolani na half sister to Temi Otedola and Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, AKA DJ Cuppy.

Nigerians bin take to social media to ask who Tolani be and why she no too dey popular like her oda sisters wen di picture of di Ferrari Portofino wey dia papa gift dem surface for social media.

DJ Cuppy share di picture for her instagram page wit caption "Papa take us shopping and buy us ONE for EACH"

Tolani sef take to her page to thank her papa for di 'stunning gift'.

Tolani na graduate of di University of St. Andrews for Scotland, wia she study psychology.

Before she move to di UK, Tolani bin attend primary school in Nigeria.

She tok say na from school she begin get interest for music, For interview wit TVC Entertainment, she tok how she begin sing for church and later take am serious wen she begin write her own music.

Tolani don get up to five singles to her name.

Tori bin dey fly upandan one time say she dey date Nigerian musician, Reekado Banks, But she come out to deny di tori say She no dye in relationship wit Reekado but dem two bin do music togeda.

Tolani dey always describe herself as pesin wey no really dey like socialise, one of di reasons why pipo no really too sabi about her and her music.

Wen it comes to her family, Tolani say:

"Some of her earliest memories na di times wey she spend for her car with her papa playing loud music. I tink dat na one of di reasons I fall in love wit music" she tok.