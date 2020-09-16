Barbados go remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state - See oda countries wey still recognise di Queen of England

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Barbados don announce say dem go remove Queen Elizabeth as dia head of state to become a republic.

"Di time don come to fully leave our colonial past behind," na wetin di Caribbean island nation government tok.

Dem plan to complete di process on time before dia 55th independence anniversary from Britain, for November 2021.

For inside speech wey Prime Minister Mia Mottley write she say Barbadians want Barbadian head of state.

"Dis na ogbonge statement of confidence on who we be and wetin we fit achieve," na wetin dey inside di speech.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, The speech was written by Prime Minister Mia Mottley

Buckingham Palace say dis matter na for di goment and pipo of Barbados.

One source for Buckingham Palace say di idea "nobody something wey be secret" na "something wey dem don tok for public many times", na wetin BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond tok.

But no be only Barbados wey di Queen of England na head of state, see di list of kontries wey her Majesty na ceremonial head.

See kontries wey recognise Queen Elizabeth as head of state

Before now di Queen na di recognised head of state for all di Commonwealth kontries, dis one mean say she bin dey rule ova dem in di same ceremonial way wey she dey do for UK.

But now di Commonwealth na voluntary association wey get 54 independent kontries, wey make up 2.4 billion pipo wey dey work together to promote shared interests.

