Who be Chika Ike, wey clear di air about her relationship wit Regina Daniels husband Ned Nwoko

On Monday 14th September Nollywood actress Chika Ike come out to deny tori wey bin dey fly up and down say she dey date fellow actress Regina Daniels husband, Ned Nwoko.

Chika post for her social media page say she no dey date di billionaire for inside her Instagram story as she bin dey ansa questions from her fans.

One of di fans bin ask weda di Nollywood actress dey date Ned Nwoko and dey ready to be im seventh wife, but she tok say she no dey date am and na lie say she go be pesin 7th wife.

Who be Chika Ike?

Chika Nancy Ike na Nigerian actress, wey start her acting career for 2005, and tori be say she don act for ova hundreds of movies.

She be two-time Africa Movie Academy Award nominee. For 2006, dem nominate her for best upcoming actress for di Africa Movie Academy Award and for 2008, dem nominate her again but dis time for best supporting actress.

For 2011, di Nollywood actress launch her fashion line "Fancy Nancy" and open her fashion store wey she dey deal on female fashion cloths and accessories.

Apart from acting, di actress get her own production company Chika Ike Production we dey produce television shows.

How di relationship rumour start wit Ned Nwoko

Di rumour start some days ago, wen one video begin fly upandan for social media wey claim say Regina mama, Rita Daniels dey threaten Ike say she go show am pepper spiritually if she no stop to dey try to snatch her pikin husband.

Rita sef later comot for Instagram to tok say di video na lie.

To put di mata tor rest, Rita post on her social media page on Sunday say di video na forged video wey she no know anytin about.