Kanye West Grammy video wetin be like e dey piss ontop im award inside toilet shock fans

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kanye don win 21 Grammy awards.

Fans dey react afta ogbonge America rapper Kanye West post video wey show pesin dey piss on top Grammy award.

Di rapper post di video for im official handle wey im caption "Trust me I no go stop".

For di video di Grammy award bin dey inside toilet as somebody bin dey piss ontop am.

Kanye wey be 43 years old don win 21 Grammy awards for im career.

Tori be say on Monday, West bin attack di structure of di music industry, afta im tok say musicians no get power because record labels own all of dia work.

Im focus on Universal and Sony and vow say im no go release any new music until dem free am from di contract wey im get wit dem.

See how fans react to Kanye West piss video

