PS5: Walmart "PlayStation 5" pre order start (at 399 dollars to naira) as "Sony" announce price & release date

Wia dis foto come from, Sony Wetin we call dis foto, Di new Sony Playstation 5 start from $399.99 for di digital edition.

Sony don announce enough details like di price and release date of di Play Station 5 wey pipo don dey wait for since.

During dia Wednesday PS5 live stream showcase, Sony announce say di video game console go cost $499.99 wen dem launch am on 12 November.

Di digital model, without disc drive, go also dey available di same day wit starting price of $399.99.

Dis price don put Sony up against Microsoft next-gen consoles wit Xbox Series S wey start at $299 and Xbox Series X for $499 on 10 November.

For one of dia tweet, Sony say pre-orders for di PS5 consoles go begin today September 17th for "select retailers,

During di event, Sony also play different trailers of new games wey dey come to di PS5 including

God of War

Ragnarok

Final Fantasy 16

Hogwarts Legacy

Call of Duty Black Ops

Cold War and PS5 exclusive Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Online stores like Target and Best Buy already don placeholder pages wia pesin fit sign up for notifications once di consoles and gear dey available for pre-order.

Walmart no even wait for di preorder date of 17 September. Dem Tweet yesterday say make pipo start to dey 'pre-order now.'

Sony bin don first sama warning say e fit dey challenging to pre-purchase PS5 sake of high demand and low supply.

Wia to pre-order di new Playstation 5:

Walmart

GameStop

Amazon