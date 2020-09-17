PS5: Walmart "PlayStation 5" pre order start (at 399 dollars to naira) as "Sony" announce price & release date
Sony don announce enough details like di price and release date of di Play Station 5 wey pipo don dey wait for since.
During dia Wednesday PS5 live stream showcase, Sony announce say di video game console go cost $499.99 wen dem launch am on 12 November.
Di digital model, without disc drive, go also dey available di same day wit starting price of $399.99.
Dis price don put Sony up against Microsoft next-gen consoles wit Xbox Series S wey start at $299 and Xbox Series X for $499 on 10 November.
For one of dia tweet, Sony say pre-orders for di PS5 consoles go begin today September 17th for "select retailers,
PS5 pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers.— PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2020
End of Twitter post, 1
During di event, Sony also play different trailers of new games wey dey come to di PS5 including
- God of War
- Ragnarok
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Call of Duty Black Ops
- Cold War and PS5 exclusive Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
Online stores like Target and Best Buy already don placeholder pages wia pesin fit sign up for notifications once di consoles and gear dey available for pre-order.
Walmart no even wait for di preorder date of 17 September. Dem Tweet yesterday say make pipo start to dey 'pre-order now.'
Sony bin don first sama warning say e fit dey challenging to pre-purchase PS5 sake of high demand and low supply.
Wia to pre-order di new Playstation 5:
Walmart
GameStop
Amazon
Target