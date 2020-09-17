ACM Awards 2020: See list of ogbonge singers wey win di Academy of Country Music Awards

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Two America country music singers, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood na im share di Entertainer of di Year award during di at the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) wey happun live on Wednesday night.

Dis na di first time for di ceremony 55-year history wey two tie dey for Entertainer of di Year honours.

Di event wey bring togeda di biggest names in kontri music suppose happun for April 5, but dem delay am until yesterday night because of di coronavirus pandemic.

Keith Urban na im hosted di event from di Grand Ole Opry House with no audience sake of di Covid-19 pandemic, but the show dey full with entertainment.

Among di pipo wey perform na Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Tim McGraw.

Winners of di award

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Entertainer of di Year: Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood (tie)

Male Artist of di Year: Luke Combs

Female Artist of di Year: Maren Morris

Group of di Year: Old Dominion

Album of di Year: "What You See Is What You Get" - Luke Combs

Single of di Year: "God's Country" - Blake Shelton

Duo of di Year: Dan + Shay

Song of di Year: "One Man Band" - Old Dominion

New Female Artist of di Year: Tenille Townes

New Male Artist of di Year: Riley Green

Video of di Year: "Remember You Young" - Thomas Rhett

Songwriter of di Year: Hillary Lindsey, "Fooled Around and Fell in Love"