Ogbonge Nigerian singer Wizkid drop im new single 'No Stress' on Thursday September 17 and di song dey totori im fans.

Di singer announce di release of im single for social media and di song na top trend for twitter. Dis na im second solo single for 2020.

Wizkid new single wey im title 'No Stress' na follow-up to im last single, 'Smile' wey im feature Grammy winning American singer, H.E.R.

Dis new single 'No Stress' na love song wey get im get signature Afro beat sounds.

Although fans bin dey expect am to drop im album Made in Lagos, di singer release 14s video of di instrumental for social media and tori be say di album go drop for October 15.

Wetin be reactions to di song?

Di new dey really totori fans for social media. Many of dem dey use di #NoStress to tweet about how dem feel about di song.

The difference between Proper Music and Noise!



This is 2020 go Hard or go Home!!! #NoStress — OBA👑 (@obaoriade) September 17, 2020

Wizkid #NoStress have set the music industry on fire 😂😂😂....machala don scatter everywhere😂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Jeff (@Swagger_jeffrey) September 17, 2020