Lionel Messi win fight to trademark im logo- See why di case drag for nine years

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Footballer Lionel Messi dey free now to trademark im name afta nine-years of legal battle, na wetin EU top court rule.

Di European Court of Justice troway one appeal from Spanish cycling company Massi and di EU intellectual property office, EUIPO.

Tori be say na for 2011 di Barcelona footballer bin first apply to trademark im surname as sportswear brand.

But Massi bin argue say because dia logo resemble e fit cause confusion.

Di European Court of Justice (ECJ) say dem gatz consider di star player reputation and weigh am to see weda di public go fit tell di difference between di two brands.

As dem check di mata, Dem agree wit di judgement wey di EU General Court give for 2018 wey say di footballer dey too popular for confusion to arise.

Massi, wey dey sell cycle clothing and equipment, bin dey successful for dia initial challenge for di Barcelona striker application. But dem lose out when Lionel Messi appeal di mata for General Court, wey rule for im favour.