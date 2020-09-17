Femi Fani Kayode and wife Precious Chikwendu separation tori wey blog cari make am sama dem 'serious warning' - See wetin e tok

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@real_ffk

Former Aviation Minister for Nigeria, Femi Fani-Kayode don respond to tori wey dey fly upandan say im separate with im wife Precious Chikwendu sake of 'domestic violence'.

For inside letter wey lawyers dem send give di blog wey write di tori wey BBC Pidgin take eye see, Fani-kayode say di blog defame im character with di tori wey dem write and publish on 16 September, 2020.

"Di tori portray our client as hypocrite, wife-beater, say na bad pesin and violent man. You also represent say di paternity of im sons (triplets) dey in question, on account of some reasons you don choose to make di public believe say na true." Part of di letter write.

Wetin di blog write?

Di blog, Stella Dimokokorkus bin publish say di former minister and im wife Precious don separate. Dem go on to say dem get inside information say na sake of serious domestic violence.

Part of wetin di blog write na say tori be say Precious move comot di house four months ago without her four sons she get with Fani-Kayode as di former minister forbid her to near di house. Di tori also say Fani-Kayode collect back di car gift and oda tins e buy for her wen dem dey togeda. Di blog also allege say Precious chop beatings plenti times, even wen she dey pregnant for her first son and di triplets.

Di lawyers write say Fani-Kayode deny all dis accusations as dem no true and no pure at all.

Fani-Kayode say sake of di tori, im don receive plenti calls from all over di world and di tori don affect am. Di letter add say im dey ready to leave di mata if di blog go take back di allegations ontop di platform wia dem publish am, also apologise ontop two oda National daily newspapers and also negotiate with dem to pay Two Billion Naira in 14 days or else dem go carry di mata go court.

Wetin we know about di tori of di separation

Fani-Kayode never really come out to tok yes or no weda true-true e separate from e wife Precious. Precious too never confam or deny di mata.

But no picture of Fani-Kayode dey Precious, wey her name be Snowwhiteey ontop Instagram page as at di time we do dis tori.