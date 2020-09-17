Self-certification form: Wetin be dis form wey goment say make Nigerians go fill for banks and oda fnancial institutions?

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari

Wia dis foto come from, TWITTER/@BASHIRAHMAAD

Nigeria goment don announce say make all Nigerians wey get accounts wit banks, insurance companies or any oda financial institutions to go collect, fill and submit one Self-Certification Forms to dia respective institutions.

Di goment wey make dis announcement on Thursday for dia official twitter account say di self-certification form dey important to epp financial institutions follow correct procedures for any mata wey concern Income Tax Regulations 2019.

Three categories

Di self-certification form go dey in three categories according to goment.

- Form for Entity

- For Controlling Person (Individuals wey get controlling interest for legal person, trustee, etc)

- Form for individual

Goment say failure to do dis go attract punishment as di pesin fit lose im money or im fit no fit use di account again.

Dis announcement no go down well with most Nigerians for social media as dem don dey react to di mata.

