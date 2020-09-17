Self-certification form: Wetin be dis form wey goment say make Nigerians go fill for banks and oda fnancial institutions?
Nigeria goment don announce say make all Nigerians wey get accounts wit banks, insurance companies or any oda financial institutions to go collect, fill and submit one Self-Certification Forms to dia respective institutions.
Di goment wey make dis announcement on Thursday for dia official twitter account say di self-certification form dey important to epp financial institutions follow correct procedures for any mata wey concern Income Tax Regulations 2019.
Three categories
Di self-certification form go dey in three categories according to goment.
- Form for Entity
- For Controlling Person (Individuals wey get controlling interest for legal person, trustee, etc)
- Form for individual
Goment say failure to do dis go attract punishment as di pesin fit lose im money or im fit no fit use di account again.
Dis announcement no go down well with most Nigerians for social media as dem don dey react to di mata.
Going to bank for ordinary ATM during, this Covid era is war, how does govt expect this mass account audit to be done?— Mr. 'Dipo 🇳🇬 (@edoyakulo) September 17, 2020
The only thing the masses get from this government is stress upon stress while the more privileged individuals share the spoils.— Macben Otu Idam (De Senator) (@Idammacbeno) September 17, 2020
God is watching all of us.
Which one is this again oh? Is this part of the ease of doing business? You just released anyhow information like that...no pre-alerts, no education given to the general public. Now you are going to start causing panic all over. Why always rush out policies without full thoughts.— AdewaleOmoba (@AdewaleOmoba19) September 17, 2020
It’s really saddening that this govt has chosen to punish Nigerians, what exactly did we do to deserve this kind of inhuman leadership? This is wickedness in its height, from a government that has failed to provide basic amenities to citizens but continuously tax us heavily.— Pan African/Igbo (@KachiZone) September 17, 2020
That "failure to comply...." part is funny, more like a Headmaster talking to his students on the assembly ground 😂😂. RUBBISH!— Fémi Bezos 💎 (@femiric) September 17, 2020
Poor communication technique, very poor.— Akwa Ugoo❤ (@rosemary_enemuo) September 17, 2020
Where's a date and deadline to work with?, what exactly is this new development for? Can't BVN play it's role? What incentive have you provided for ease of doing this? Are we to march to the banks?
This is not 1922!!
USELESS USELESS USELESS USELESS USELESS USELESS under COVID-19 pandemic Nigeria govt wants everyone to go and fill form in Banks. Why can't the forms be downloaded filled and returned??— Ichie! #Anaedo! 9ja🔴🇳🇬🇱🇷 (@codshalom77) September 17, 2020
What is the BVN for??
MADNESS!
It appears the government wants to spike up COVID-19 infections?— Tutu (@Shobabs32) September 17, 2020
Can't this wait?
Must it be now?
What happened to BVN?
This is insensitivity at its height.
Why do we want to destroy the gains of the fight against COVID? The curve is flattening,do we want to create chaos?
I think this is coming at the wrong time. You want the whole world to start moving to the banks again when COVID 19 is still around! Physical distancing will be completely ignored.— Pius Benjamin (@Piusbenj) September 17, 2020
