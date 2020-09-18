FIRS tax "Self Certification form Nigeria" and seven facts about di bank, financial institution policy wey some account holders fit no know

Wia dis foto come from, Nigerian Government

Nigeria federal goment on Friday beg alias apologise for misleading di public about di "Self Certification form" afta dem order all account holders for di kontri financial institutions to register dia details again.

Di goment bin tok for dia twitter page on Thursday (for tweet wey dem don delate) say even if di account holder get Bank Verification Number and National Identification Number dey must still re-register.

But now federal goment don say sorry di misleading information, and add say no be everybodi go get to re-register with di banks.

See di Seven facts you need to know about di SELF CERTIFICATION policy

Wia dis foto come from, Nigerian Government

1. No be for all bank account holders

2. Na for entities (pesin or corporate organizations) wey get presence for more than one kontri for example Nigerians in diaspora, and foreigners in Nigeria.

3. Di policy na concerning one international agreement wey Nigeria don bin sign wey allow di exchange of Tax information between kontries alaist information exchange

4. Dis international agreement go help to stop tax evasion wey citizens of member kotries bin dey do

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, ATM Withdrawal inside Nigeria

5. E go also apply to Nigerians wey get foreign businesses and foreigners wey get Nigerian businesses (once you get 10% shares of any such business).

6. Pipo wey get double alias dual citizenship also dey affected by dis policy.

7. If you fall under di bracket of di policy, You no need to physically go inside any bank to make di registration, just download di forms online (na 3 pages), fill am, and send am to your bank through email.