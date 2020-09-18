Nigeria Airforce Shortlist 2020: Interview dates, schedule and wetin candidates need for di selection exercise

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Air Force

Nigeria Air Force don release di list of successful candidates for dia 2020 recruitment exercise.

Na for July di force officially open di 2020 registration exercise for pipo wey wan become Airmen and Airwomen.

Nigeria Air Force tweet ontop dia official handle say say make successful candidates dem list for dia website for https://airforce.mil.ng/downloads attend di 2020 Airmen/Airwomen Recruitment Selection Interview for di NAF Base, Kawo - Kaduna from 24 Sep - 12 Nov 2020.

Di names of di successful candidates dem shortlist for di interview dey for di website.

Originals and Photocopies of their Credentials.

White vests.

2 Blue PT Shorts.

One Pair of Canvas Shoes.

4 Passport Photographs.

Face Masks.

Hand Sanitizer.

Di force also tok say di recruitment selection interview go happun in batches.

Batch A - Thursday 24 - 30 September 2020

(1) Abia

(2) Benue

(3) Ekiti

(4) Kano

(5) Nasarawa

(6) Plateau

Batch B - Thursday 1 - 7 October 2020

(1) Adamawa

(2) Borno

(3) Enugu

RESTRICTED

(4) Katsina

(5) Niger

(6) Rivers

Batch C - Thursday 8 - 14 October 2020

(1) Akwa Ibom

(2) Cross River

(3) Gombe

(4) Kebbi

(5) Ogun

(6) Sokoto

Batch D - Thursday 15 - 21 October 2020

(1) Anambra

(2) Delta

(3) Imo

(4) Kogi

(5) Ondo

(6) Taraba

Batch E - Thursday 22 - 28 October 2020

(1) Bauchi

(2) Ebonyi

(3) Jigawa

(4) Kwara

(5) Osun

(6) Yobe

Batch F - Thursday 29 October - 5 November 2020

(1) Bayelsa

(2) Edo

(3) Kaduna

RESTRICTED

(4) Lagos

(5) Oyo

(6) Zamfara

(7) FCT