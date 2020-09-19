Ruth Bader Ginsburg: How US Supreme Court judge die and wetin fit happun next

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, wey be ogbonge champion of women rights, don die of cancer for di age of 87, di court tok.

Ginsburg die on Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer for her home inside Washington, DC, surrounded by her family, di statement add.

Earlier dis year, Ginsburg bin tok say he dey undergo chemotherapy for cancer wey re-come back again.

And as one of di four liberal justices on di court, her health na something wey dem watch closely.

Ginsburg don bin suffer from five bouts of cancer, with di most recent wey re-occur early 2020. She bin don receive hospital treatment plenti number of times in recent years, but return shaperly to work on each occasion.

For one statement for July, she tok say her treatment for cancer don yield "positive results", and insist say she no go retire from her role.

Wetin Fit happun Next as Ruth Bader Ginsburg don die?

Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo gada outside US Supreme Court on Friday evening to pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Dem dey expect President Trump to nominate conservative replacement for Ginsburg as soon as possible, White House sources tell BBC partner CBS News.

Early dis month, President Trump bin announce im list of possible Supreme Court nominees, if to say im get di opportunity to nominate more justices either for im current term or di next one.

Those names include current judges and even senators like; Senator Ted Cruz and Senator Tom Cotton. Judge Amy Coney Barrett, wey dey di U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, na somebody wey dem consider as top contender for di nomination.

Oga Trump don also react to Ginsburg death afta one election rally for Minnesota, im say: "She just die? I no know dat. She lead amazing life, what else can you say?" di president tell reporters.

E later add say Ginsburg na "titan of di law" and "brilliant mind" for one tweet statement.

Why Madam Ginsburg dey important?

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, na passionate champion of women rights she be di most senior judge for di US Supreme Court

US Supreme Court justices dey serve for life or until dey choose to retire, and supporters don express concern say more conservative justice fit succeed Ginsburg.

Di highest court for US na often di final word for laws wey dey cause serious debate, disputes between states and di federal goment, and final appeals to stay executions.

For recent years, di court don expand gay marriage to all 50 states, allow President Trump travel ban to be put in place and delay US plan to cut carbon emissions while appeals dey on.

Ginsburg death go spark political battle ova who go succeed her, cause debate about di future of di Supreme Court ahead of November presidential election.

President Trump don bin appoint two judges since e take office, and e be like say di current court get 5-4 conservative majority in most cases.

Di US Senate need to approve new judge wey di president go nominate, and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell tok on Friday evening say if nominee names come before di election, there go be vote on President Trump choice.

Who be Ruth Bader Ginsburg and wetin be her Legacy?

Wia dis foto come from, Jeffrey Markowitz/Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ginsburg during her Senate confirmation hearing for di Supreme Court post for1993

Madam Ginsburg na ogbonge feminist wey become figurehead for liberals inside United State.

Liberal Americans in particular dey idolise her for her progressive votes on di most serious social issues wey dem referred to di Supreme Court, from abortion rights to same-sex marriages.

She be di oldest justice and di second ever woman to sit on di Supreme Court, wia she serve for 27 years.

Ginsburg na pikin of Jewish immigrant parents inside Brooklyn, New York City, for 1933, She study for Harvard Law School, wia she be one of only nine women for a class of about 500 men.

She no get any single job offer afta graduation, upon say she finish top of her class. But Ginsburg no give up, she work for different jobs inside di legal profession throughout di 1960s and far beyond.

For 1972, Ginsburg co-found di Wome Rights Project for di American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Dat same year ,she become di first tenure female professor for Columbia Law School.

In 1980, dem nominate Ginsburg go di United States Court of Appeals for di District of Columbia as part of before President Jimmy Carter plan to diversify federal courts.