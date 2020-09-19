BBC News
Edo Election Results: "Who is leading in Edo Governorship Election"?
5 minutes wey don pass
Wetin we call dis foto,
Edo 2020 Election Results
Top Tori
AS E DE HAPPEN
Edo Election Live Update: Oshomole queue to cast im vote as observers hail Obaseki voting behavour
3:13
Video,
Goldenboy: Di handicapable furniture maker
, 3,13
17th September 2020
Ikorodu Bois don enta Nigerian billionaire daughters Ferrari Portofino mata
17th September 2020
4:38
Video,
Terry Waya say na im discover Banana Island Lagos
, 4,38
16th September 2020
Kanayo O. Kanayo become lawyer at 58 afta years of Nollywood career
16th September 2020
Six ways wey Nigeria wan regulate crypto-currency
16th September 2020
3:56
Video,
Meet di Austrian wey dey 'pieces' Pidgin pass some Nigerians
, 3,56
10th September 2020
2:21
Video,
Meet Papi Ojo, di Nigerian boy wey teach Beyoncé how to Gbese and do di Legwork
, 2,21
3rd September 2020
See how BVN, National ID different from Self Certification form
18th September 2020
Three important iOS14 new updates you gatz sabi & how to get am
17th September 2020
De one we dem de read well well
1
Nigeria Airforce shortlist don comot - See di dates for selection interview and wetin candidates need for di exercise
2
Who be Tolani Otedola, Femi Otedola first daughter and DJ Cuppy sister wey pipo no too sabi
3
Why dis Nigerian actress love tori dey totori pipo
4
How Polytechnics and Colleges of Education for Nigeria dey reopen afta Covid- 19 lockdown
5
Chika Ike open up on Regina Daniels husband Ned Nwoko
6
Nigerian Air Force don begin dia 2020 recruitment - Follow dis steps to apply
7
How to obtain & fill Self Certification form, wetin e look like, why FG ask Nigerians to do so
8
Kiddwaya don predict who go win dis year BBNaija show
9
Nigeria goment dey find teachers - See how to apply for UBEC Federal teacher 2020/2021 recruitment exercise
10
Osogbo Osun state riot and wetin we know so far