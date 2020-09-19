Maurice Kamto peaceful march: Arrests, tight security, forces di watch Kamto e house as September 22 march di near

Security forces don arrest five mimbas of 'Stand Up Cameroon' member, tighten security for Yaoundé and forces di watch Maurice Kamto CRM party leader e house.

Na de tactics weh authorities di take for stop September 22 peaceful march weh opposition leader, Maurice Kamto bin announce for call president Biya for leave pawa afta 38 years.

Maurice Kamto declare peaceful march for call president Biya for lef pawa as e no fit solve Anglophone crisis afta president Biya call regional elections.

Kah Walla leader for Stand Up, movement weh e wan bring change for political situation for Cameroon, Kamto ally, tweet alert for social media say security forces don arrest five mimbas.

PLEASE MAINTAIN PRESSURE!



Good morning All. Thank you for the support.



Alert in Douala!

5 members kidnapped by Gendarmerie (no legal procedure followed) & refused legal counsel till this morning.



All #StandUpForCameroon members in Yde accounted for.



Keep tweeting. — Kah Walla (@KahWalla) September 19, 2020

Before now, security forces arrest Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM mimbas for Douala and Yaoundé, plus eight motorcycle riders weh deh say President Biya must go.

Tight security for Yaoundé

Defence Minister Joseph Beti Assomo for flash stop all holiday for army, put dem on alert in case of public disorder.

Main junctions for capital city dey laik say Cameroon di prepare for war, police put dia gear for down, shields, helmets and sticks di wait for any move.

Also, 'Black Maria' stand for some areas Central Post office, Tsinga junction. Inside town, police too di stop taxi check passengers dia ID and cargo.

For night, 30 police surround dia party house for Cameroon People Party, CPP as deh bi hold meeting, but no arrest.

Kamto's house under watch

Tori weh e enta BBC Pidgin News na say some security forces wit plain clothes don di watch Kamto e house and party house.

No bi de first taim dis di happen, as afta kamto bin declare say na yi win elections for 2018 start 'white march' security bin flop for e house and deh stop e for komot.

As goment wan stop de march, supporters for regime di condemn Kamto say kontri don get enough problems wit de fight for Anglophone regions and e no need for add problems wit march.

Some civil society, political parties, traditional rulers, di condemn de march. But, some parties don join Kamto for march tell president Biya for lef pawa as e no fit solve Anglophone crisis.

Motorcycle riders for Yaoundé and Douala komot march declare say deh no go join kamto e march.

Some traditional rulers don meet for president Biya e village, Mvomeka for make traditional rites, pray for president.

Before now Paul Atanga Nji Minister for Territorial Administration don give instructions make governors for centre, west and littoral arrest any pesin weh e komot for march.