Boss give staff £10m as 'thank you' gift as e dey retire - See why

One Oga dey give im staff £10m as thank-you gift to mark im retirement.

Dem go share di gift from Admiral' Chief Executive David Stevens and im wife, Heather between 7,500 staff for South Wales and 3000 staff wey dey oversea.

Full-time workers go collect £1,000 and part-time staff go collect £500.

Oga Steven wey co-found di motor insurance company wit im wife for 1991 say im dey proud to work wit such special pipo.

"To say thank you to all Admiral staff in dis way na di right thing to do," he tok.

"Dia hard work and dedication don allow Admiral to grow from start-up to ova 11,000 staff worldwide.

"And wit all of dis, di kompany still remain a great place to work. Thank you from myself and my wife to everybodi for Admiral."

Di former oga and co-founder of di company, Henry Englehardt, wen im retire for 2016, bin give im full time staff 1000 pounds each wey total 7 million pounds.