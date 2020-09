Coronavirus Vaccine: WHO don agree for rules to test African Coronavirus herbal remedies

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Di World Health Organisation don agree rules for di testing of African herbal remedies to fight Covid- nineteen.

WHO regional office for Brazzaville tok say dem don endorse one protocol for clinical trials.

Any traditional remedies wey dem judge say e dey safe and effective dem fit begin sharpely-sharpely manufacture am plenti.

Di agency tok say sound science na di sole basis for safe and effective traditional therapies.

Before now, di president of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina bin dey promote one plant-based drink wey WHO neva test and e dey claim say e fit stop di virus.