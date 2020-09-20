Edo Election: Obaseki na winner of Edo election governorship poll

Wia dis foto come from, Godwin Obaseki

Nigeria election joinbodi, di Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, don declare Govnor Godswin Obaseki, di candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), di winner of di 2020 govnorship election for Edo State, southern part of di kontri.

Obaseki get 307,955 votes while im opponent Osagie Ize-Iyamu, wey be candidate of di All Progressives Congress (APC) come second with 223,619.

Dis victory go secure Obaseki seat for di goment house for anoda four years as im go be govnor for di second time.

Obaseki dump APC before di election afta di party disqualify am. E go on to win di govnorship ticket under PDP to contest for second term in office.

For 2016, Ize-Iyamu contest under di platform of di PDP but e lose to Obaseki wey contest under APC dat year.