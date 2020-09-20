Shehu Idris di Emir of Zaria don die

Wia dis foto come from, EVENTS UNLIMITED PHOTOGRAPHY

Reports from Kaduna state for northern Nigeria dey tok say di long serving Emir of Zaria Shehu Idris don die.

Di Emir die on Sunday morning after spending 45 years on di throne wey e mount on February 16th 1975.

One of di chiefs for di Zazzau Emirate and son of di late Emir Bashir Shehu Idris na im confam di news to BBC.

Some reports tok say di emir die after two weeks of illness wey see am get admission for one hospital for Kaduna state.

Di late Emir na of di oldest for northern Nigeria and e die at the age of 84.

Govnor of Kaduna state Mallam Nasir El-Rufai don send im condolence message via Twitter.

"I dey sad to announce di death of father of our state, his highness Emir of Zazzau Shehu Idris, e die for 44 Hospital in kaduna after brief illness." Part of im message read.