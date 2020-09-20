BBNaija news now: Trikytee and Ozo don chop eviction from Big brother Naija lockdown house

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Trikytee and Ozo na di last set of housemates to leave di Big Brother Naija season 5 lockdown edition before di Grande finale.

Dem bin dey up for eviction dis week wit two oda housemates afta Biggie introduce new twist of nomination to di show.

Out of di four housemates, Laycon Ozo, Dorathy and Trikytee, wey dey up for eviction dis week, Trikytee and Ozo na im get di lowest votes from fans.

Nengi, Neo, Vee, Laycon and Dorathy na di housemates wey go remain for di house till day 71 .

As e be, 15 housemates out of 20 don carry dia load comot- Lilo, Ka3na, Eric, Tochi, Kaisha, Praise, Wathoni, Tolanibaj, Bighto, Lucy, Prince Kiddwaya, Trickytee, Ozo while Erica bin chop disqualification afta she break Big Brother house rules.

Afta di eviction, Triky follow Ebuka tok say e no dey shocking for am, although im bin dey hopeful say im no go comot dis week.

Trikytee don dey up for eviction ova three times since dem start di show but housemates dey always save am.

Di moment Ebuka call Ozo as di next housemate to leave di Big brother show.

Nengi wey bin earlier refer to Ozo as her closest friend for di house, cry afta im comot

Ozo say e get something about Nengi wey make am wan dey closer to her.