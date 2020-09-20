BBNaija news now: How viewers vote Laycon, Dorathy to top five and evict Ozo from Big brother lockdown house

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Out of Laycon, Dorathy, Ozo and Trikytee wey bin dey up for eviction dis week, Ozo and Trikytee na dem get di lowest votes.

Laycon top di poll wit 50.11%, followed by Dorathy wey score 26.88%. Ozo get 19.11% while Trikytee finish bottom wit 4.10%.

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother naija

As e be five housemates Laycon, Dorathy, Neo, Vee and nengi go stay for di house till day 71.