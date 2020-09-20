Chelsea vs Liverpool and oda 5 big tins wey happun for football world dis weekend

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Mane and Firmino

Football season don fully resume for di five top Europe leagues and for plenti places all over di world. Dis na di top five things wey happun dis weekend.

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Liverpool sama Chelsea 2-0 for Stamford Bridge for di two clubs second match of di new premier league season.

Di win move Liverpool up to third place and drop Chelsea down to 10th place for league table. Na Sadio Mane score both goals, Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen collect red card for di match wen im foul Mane for di 45th minute of di game.

Son score four goals alone

Striker Heung-Min Son score four goals to help Tottenham beat Southampton 5-2 for St. Mary's Stadium.

Na Harry Kane give am assist for di four goals. Son shoot only four shots for di game and di four shots enta post.

Son don become di second Asian player to score hat-trick for Premier league after Shinji Kagawa score three goals against Norwich City for 2013. Im na di first Asian player to score four or more goals in one game for Europe top five leagues.

Super Eagles new jersey

Nigeria Super Eagles don introduce new jersey wey sports company Nike make. For di Eagles verified twitter handle dem say dem go use di jersey from 2020 reach 2022. One of di materials wey dem show for di tweet resemble agbada cloth wey be one kind big cloth wey pipo dey wear for Nigeria.

Wia dis foto come from, Super Eagles/ Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, New Eagles Jersey

Thiago move to Liverpool.

Spain midfielder Thaigo Alcantara start im first game for im new club Liverpool from bench. Di player enter field for di 75th minute of di game. Im complete more passes (75) dan any Chelsea player for di entire match.

Thiago join Liverpool from Bayern Munich for a fee of 45 million Pounds. E follow Bayern win di 2019/2020 Champions league last month.

Gareth Bale join Tottenham

Wales winger Gareth Bale rejoin im former club Tottenham from Real Madrid for one season loan.