Edo election: Obaseki say e shock say pipo reject money to vote against am

Wetin we call dis foto, Obaseki win Edo election

Edo state Govnor and winner of di 2020 Edo state Governorship election Godwin Obaseki say e victory come as shock to am.

Inside interview with BBC Pidgin, Obaseki thank di pipo of Edo state and promise not to disappoint dem.

"Wetin sweet my belle pass na di way Edo pipo come out, di way dem come out come support me, my opposition dem dey tok say I no popular, pipo no like, say I no dey spend money, we no do anything, di way dem tok about me you no go buy me for one kobo. But see di way pipo come out, dem bring money, but dem collect di money dem no vote."

"Wen I see di way wen pipo come out, say dem no mumu like di way oda pipo tink say dem mumu dem know who dem want, dat kain tin, e put load for your head say, all dis pipo wey come out dem get faith for you, you no go leave dem oh, di tin wen you promise you must do am." Obaseki tok.

Obaseki also tok about di role e say Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari play to make sure say di election.

"Before di election, di president issue statement say as e concern make everybody do dia work as dem suppose do make every party get level playing field, make INEC and Inspector General do dia work and true true dem do dia work."

Obaseki also send message to im opposition Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu say dem be brothers and make dem join hands to serve Edo state.

"We don contest before, we don contest again, if you see di result before and now you go know wetin di pipo want. We be brodas and come from di same place, wetin be di contest for again? no be to serve di pipo? as di pipo don tok wetin dem want, make e join me make we work togeda to build di state." E tok.

Watch di full interview here: