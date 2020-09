Abule Ado blast: Wetin cause di explosion wey destroy one girls school for Lagos

One explosion for Lagos, Nigeria shake di city well-well. Twenty-three pipo die and e totally destroy one girl’s school.

Di Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, di kontri oil firm, say na truck wey hit gas cylinders near one of e pipelines naim cause di blast for March.