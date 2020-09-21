Nigerian School resumption latest: How to keep your pikin safe as schools dey reopen afta Covid-19 lockdown

Wia dis foto come from, UNICEF/UNI330896/Frank Dejongh

Some states for Nigeria don join di world to okay school reopening for September afta goment bin close down all schools for di kontri since March sake of di coronavirus pandemic.

Most state goments okay make primary, secondary and tertiary institutions resume, 21 September, 2020.

As dis one dey happun, United Nations Children' Fund (UNICEF) don give some tips on how parents fit help dia children overcome any fears or concerns dem fit get about school resumption. UNICEF also help answer some questions wey fit dey bother parents mind as schools reopen.

My child dey fear to go back school. How I fit help relax im mind?

Follow your pikin tok, hear why him or her dey fear and make dem understand say e dey normal to worry as dem enta classroom for a long time.

Children fit no wan go back to school, especially di ones wey don dey learn from house. Dem also fit dey tink say e go dey difficult for dem to maintain physical distance from dia friends and teachers for school. Encourage dem to find oda ways dem fit connect wit dia friends and dem no go too near each oda.

Wia dis foto come from, UNICEF/TWITTER

Tell dem about di safety measures wey dey to keep students and teachers healthy and remind dem say make dem dey wash dia hands wit soap and water all di time. If dem wan cough or sneeze, make dem do am inside dia elbow.

Remind dem about di good things wey dey if dem go school, dem go fit see dia friends and teachers and continue to dey learn new things.

E get anything I need sabi as my child dey go back school?

Wia dis foto come from, UNICEF/FACEBOOK

Concerns dey say stigmatization and bullying fit increase as children go back school sake of di wrong information dem don hear around Covid-19. You need explain to dem say di virus no sabi who anybody be, where dey come from or di language dem dey speak. If anybody yab or bully dem for school, make dem report to adult wey dem trust. Tell your pikin say everybody deserves to be safe for school and online.

How I fit encourage my child to follow precautions (such as regular hand washing, physical distancing, etc.) for school wey no go worry her?

Wia dis foto come from, UNICEF/FACEBOOK

One of di best ways to keep children safe from Covid-19 and other yamayama diseases na to encourage regular hand washing. No be wetin need serious tok, you fit use am sing, dance, do wetin go make am fun to learn. Make sure to teach dem how even though dem no fit see germs wit dia eyes, e always dey. Wen children understand why dem need to wash dia hands, dem go continue to wash am.

My child school say make children dey wear protective clothing, and di thing dey fear my pikin, Wetin I fit tell her?