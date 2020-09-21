Emir of Zazzau: Three pipo wey fit succeed Shehu Idris, Emir of Zaria wey die

Di Emir of Zaria Shehu Idris wey spend 45 years on di throne die on Sunday.

Wetin many pipo across northern Nigeria dey discuss at di moment na who be di pesin wey go succeed am as di next Emir of Zaria.

Di next thing wey go happun in di next few days as Zaria pipo dey continue to mourn dia Emir be say di five kingmakers wey dey di Emirates go submit three names to Kaduna govnor Nasir Elrufai to choose one as di next Emir.

See di names of three top pipo wey fit become di next Emir of Zaria based on dia history and standing for Zaria Emirates.

Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli

Dis pesin na di second most senior royal for Zazzau Emirates based on im title wey be 'Magajin Garin Zazzau' wey mean Lord Mayor of Zazzau and na also Nigeria's ambassador to Thailand since 2017.

Ambassador Ahmed wey dem born in 1966, study law for Ahmadu Bello University for im first degree and international relations and diplomacy for im masters before e start im bank work and later foreign relations.

E don tey wey many dey tok say di 'Magajin Garin Zazzau' go be di next Emir, some dey tell am 'Sai Kayi' (you will be (Emir) wen dem see am. So for many dis na wen dat chant go become reality.

Munir Jafaru

Dis na also pesin wey get high chance of becoming di next emir no be only because of im title wey be 'Yariman Zazzau' wey mean crown prince of Zazzau Emirates but also because of di kain respect and connections wey e get.

Munir na former Director General of Nigerian Maritime Security and Administration Agency (NIMASA) and na also one time commissioner for Kaduna state.

Munir na son to late Emir of Zaria Mallam Jafaru Dan Isyaku wey rule between 1937-1959, so some pipo say dis na chance for di former commissioner to fill im late father shoes.

Barrister Sambo Shehu Idris

Dis na son to late Emir Shehu Idris wey just die and im title na 'Sarkin Kudun Zazzau' wey mean king of southern Zazzau.

As pikin to late Emir Shehu Idris e get some wey say di best thing na for am to succeed im father just as Aminu Ado Bayero of Kano dey on top im father throne as Kano Emir at di moment.