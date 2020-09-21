BBNaija: Erica Nlewedim latest interview reveal tins you fit no sabi about her

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/ericanlewedim

One of the former contestants for di Big Brother Naija lockdown season 5, Erica Nlewedim, wey chop disqualification don share some private things about her life.

For inside one of di first interviews she dey do afta she comot di BBNaija house, Erica siddon with journalist Dele Momodu to share her tori.

Erica tok about her ambitions and her journey for di BBNaija show.

She don travel to different kontris

Erica reveal say she don travel go at seven European kontris. Last year, she live for London small wen she dey film school but she also don visit Spain, Paris, Dubai and some odas.

"I don travel to oda kontris for like visiting. Di kontris I don visit be mostly European kontris; France, Spain, Greece, Italy, London, Dubai, Germany, Dubai and oda European kontris."

She reveal say her favourite kontri na Greece becos di place dey very beautiful.

Erica dey 'competitive'

Erica, 26, say she dey "naturally brilliant" but say she dey always do well for tins wey be say she like. she add say wen she also see say she fit do sometin better dan oda pipo, she go put interest for day tin becos she be 'competitive person'.

"I no tink say I dey very academic but I only do well for tins I dey very interested in. like for school now, I only do well for Maths, Business Studies and Economics becos I dey really interested. Na so I be. for film school, I be best for my class becos I dey interested. I still be life of di party."

She dey act films

She tok about how she start to dey act, di different roles she don play, her first major film and all di struggle to enter di movie scene.

"During NYSC I decide to follow my dreams. I dey always wan work for entertainment industry. I dey do modelling wen I dey university and I dey do small roles. My major TV commercial na eight years ago My major job na afta I graduate for 2013/14. my first movie role be secrets and scandals.

"Di movie I do dis year wey I play major role go comot later dis year". Erica tok.

Wia dis foto come from, BBNAIJA TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, Kiddwaya and Erica share dia first kiss for di reality television show afta di first week

Kiddwaya na correct person

She tok different good good tins about Kiddwaya. Di contestant wey be di only contestant wey chop disqualification for di house reveal so many tins about her sef including how she gum bodi with anoda contestant, Kiddwaya, wey also chop eviction last week.