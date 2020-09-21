"Survival Fund registration portal 2020" & facts to know about MSMEs "registration form" login

Wia dis foto come from, MSMEs Survival Fund/Twitter

Official registration of beneficiaries into di Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) Survival Fund dey open on Monday 21 September, 2020.

"MSME Survival Fund" initiative na Nigeria goment bin launch dis special programme to give moni to support businesses wey don suffer sake of COVID-19 pandemic inside di kontri.

At least 1.7 million Nigerians wey get businesses go get opportunity to benefit from dis moni, according to wetin BBC Pidgin find out.

Before you login to di portal to apply for di MSME Survival Funds see five things wey go help you.

Wia dis foto come from, MSME Survival Fund/TWITER

Wen di portal dey open?

Di website wia you go enta to apply na https://www.survivalfund.ng/

Di portal go open by 10pm Nigerian time on 21 September for pipo to register.

And na only one category of pipo fit register on dis date and na pipo wey fall under di "payroll support".

Wia dis foto come from, Smsmes Survival Fund/Twitter

Wetin be Payroll support?

Dis category na for business owners wey no fit pay dia staff salary for di past three months.

Di salary go dey between 30,000 and 50,000 Nigerian Naira.

Federal goment dey ready to help 500,000 business owners wey dey dis category across di kontri.

Dem tok say, for one business or one company, e no go pass 10 pipo/staff wey fit benefit from di fund.

See di Timetable

Wia dis foto come from, MSME Survival Fund

For dis timetable na only business owners wey dey for Education sector fit register by 10pm on Monday, 21 September.

On Friday, 25 September, 2020, business owners for hospitality sector like hotels, bars, cinemas, restaurants and odas fit go register for dia website from 12am.

For Monday 28 September 2020, every oda business owners fit enta di website to apply.

Wia dis foto come from, Survival Fund/Nigeria Gov Wetin we call dis foto, Tailors dey work

When di registration go end?

Registration for every sector go continue until Thursday 15 October 2020 before e end.

Goment don advise all di applicants to take dia time and put all dia application materials in order.

Wia dis foto come from, MSMEs Survival Fund/Twitter

Which material you go need to apply?

Get ready your CAC certificate to show say your business dey registered.

If you neva register your business under Corporate Affairs Comission, CAC, goment don promise to help 250,000 businesses to register for free.

You go also need your Bank verification number (BVN).