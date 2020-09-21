New Emir of Zazzau: Zaria history, di Kaduna throne, "Queen Amina" & oda things make dis kingdom ‘special’

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, Emir of Zaria Shehu Idris die on Sunday after 45 years for throne

Di death of Shehu Idris wey until im death serve as Emir of Zazzau, Zaria for 45 years dey continue to serve as discussion point for Nigeria.

Govnor Nasir Elrufai of Kaduna state don declare three days mourning while President Muhammadu Buhari describe di late emir as pesin wey use im throne wella to serve im pipo.

Many outside northern Nigeria don hear about di popular female warrior of Zaria queen Amina wey get many films and books about her but no too sabi about di kingdom, dis na some oda tins wey make Zaria kingdom special according to Professor Usman Naniya of history department for Bayero University Kano.

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

Dem name Zaria afta girl - di name Zaria na from Queen Amina sister Zaria.

Queen Amina rule Zaria from 1576-1610 and na she be di most popular among pipo wey rule Zazzau Emirates.

"Even before Queen Amina e get some oda women wey rule for some kingdoms for northern Nigeria but na Amina popular pass because of her war stories."According to professor Naniya.

Four ruling houses wey no dey related- According to Professor Naniya, Zaria kingdom na di only one for northern Nigeria wey get four ruling houses wey no dey related and emir selection dey very peaceful.

"Di ruling houses of Sakkwatawa, Barebari, Katsinawa and Sullubawa all get different lineage but na together dem dey rule Zaria all dis years without any problem."

Di professor add say each ruling house dey always accept fate if dem select new emir from another ruling house.

Wia dis foto come from, Zazzau Emirates/ Facebook

Di most diplomatic for northern Nigeria- "Afta dem select Kaduna as capital of northern Nigeria e come fall under Zazzau Emirates dis one make Emirs of Zaria interact with di region leaders pass any oda kingdom."