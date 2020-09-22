Survival Fund Registration Portal: Tips on how to apply, fill and submit di MSME and Guaranteed Offtake form 2020

Wia dis foto come from, MSMES SURVIVAL FUND/TWITTER

Di website to fit register for di N75bn 'Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) Survival Fund' don dey opened and applicants wey dey interested to apply for di scheme fit begin registration.

MSME Survival Fund" initiative na Nigeria goment bin launch dis special programme to give moni to support businesses wey don suffer sake of COVID-19 pandemic inside di kontri.

At least 1.7 million Nigerians wey get businesses go get opportunity to benefit from dis moni, according to wetin BBC Pidgin find out.

Wetin dey di portal and how you go fit register

Di website wia you go enta to apply na https://www.survivalfund.ng or you fit also apply for http://www.survivalfundapplication.com.

Wen you open di website before you click on Sign Up follow the arrow for di top left wey say Start Here.

E go carry you go di categories of support wey dey to apply for.

Di first na di MSME Payroll Support, dis one na for business owners wey no fit pay dia staff salary for di past three months.

Di salary supposed dey between 30,000 and 50,000 Nigerian Naira.

Di MSME Grant - dis one na to support di manufacturing sector wit money so fit increase dia production capacity.

Den di Guaranteed Offtake - na medium, micro and small business enterprises na dem fall for dis category as goment go give dem moni to support dia business.

Applicants go click on one of dis three categories wey dem fall into.

Wia dis foto come from, MSMES SURVIVAL FUND/TWITTER

Steps and Requirements

Na four steps wey applicants must fill to complete registration

Step 1: Personal Registration

For dis first step, applicants go need register personal details, first and last name, email, phone number, password, gender, date of birth, residential address, state of origin and local government, accept the Terms and Conditions, then register.

Step 2: Activate your account

Applicants go receive one activation code on top di phone number and email address dem take register. You go need dis code to activate your account. Make sure say your phone number or email address near you as you dey register so you go fit complete di registration process.

Step 3: Organisation registration

Afta applicant don successfully activate dia account, dem go need login and register dia organization. To complete dis stage, applicants go need dia CAC Number, SMEDAN Number, Tax ID (e no dey compulsory) and di organisation bank account details.

Step 4: Completing di payroll support application

Under di MSME Payroll Support, applicant go receive one email on list di things e need to complete di application. E go need submit names of im employees wey no go pass 10 staff, proof of previous payments to di beneficiaries and oda supporting documents.

Den applicants go submit.

Wia dis foto come from, SURVIVAL FUND / NIGERIA GOV

Goment don release Payroll Support Timetable for di different categories of wey dey di scheme.

On Monday 21 September 2020, na only business owners wey dey for Education sector fit register and dem fit register now.

On Friday, 25 September, 2020, business owners for hospitality sector like hotels, bars, cinemas, restaurants and odas fit go register for dia website from 12am.

For Monday 28 September 2020, every oda business owners fit enta di website to apply.

Wia dis foto come from, MSME SURVIVAL FUND

Wen di registration go end?

Registration for every sector go continue until Thursday 15 October 2020 before e end.