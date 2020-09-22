Cameroon protest: Maurice Kamto ‘President Biya must go peaceful march’ and weti we know about di D-Day

Opposition Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM party leader, Maurice kamto and e allies plan for march for tell president Biya make e komot for pawa on September, 22, 2020.

Anglophone crisis and how voters dia rights don always bi violated na some of de reasons weh CRM put for say 'president must Biya go'.

Kamto bin declare say e go march for September 7 afta president Biya call electorate for first regional elections.

Since den, tok go up and down, goment komot law, komot police and gendarme for road, arrest CRM mimbas and allies, put army on alert, start di watch kamto e house.

Authorities organise motorcycle march say deh no go join kamto, some civil society mimbas and political parties condemn de march, call am uprising.

Health minister, Manaouda Malachie say de march go fit increase spread for Covid-19 discourage Kamto for go ahead wit de march.

Communication minister, Rene Emmanuel Sadi still last night komot for tell kontri pipo for go about dia activities as normal as deh too big for gree make de manipulate dem.

Human Rights Watch, HRW, for night also tell goment say make deh no take Coronavirus and anti-terror law for stop kamto from marching.

Kamto bi don meet some political parties and allies weh deh go join march laik, Kah Walla, Jean Michel Ninctheu and Hilaire Kamga.

Kamto for tweet for night, say de march no bi 'uprising' and freedom of expression, association and strike, na rights weh Cameroon constitution guarantee.

Security dey road for Yaounde

Arrests for Kamto house

Security officials arrest some CRM party mimbas for front Maurice Kamto e house for sharp morning. Alain Fogue, university lecturer, dey among de pipo weh deh arrest and for now e no bi clear wusai deh dey, and de number of pipo weh deh arrest. De party mimbas bin di guard Kamto e house. CRM party lawyer, Vice president, Barrister Ndong Christopher confam.

How di march go be?

Yaoundé wit dia leader, 1,4 and 5, go meet for Mfoundi market by 10:00am .

Yaoundé 2, 3,6 and 7 wit dia leader go meet for Central Market, for 10:0am.