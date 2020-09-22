Intersex people: ‘My female breasts make me abandon school five years ago’

18 year old Aliyu Sani (no be e real name) suppose don finish WAEC with im mates dis year but na how e go take resume from JSS2 afta e school five years ago na im e dey reason.

As pesin wey get both male and female private parts, Aliyu tell BBC say e decide to leave school as im breasts continue to grow and oda students dey tease and laugh am.

"I leave school for JSS2 because everyday if I wan go school my mind go dey cut because of how oda students dey laugh me because of di breast wey dey my chest."

"Na so God create me and everyday na with dis problem I dey sleep and wake up and I dey hope say dis operation wey we dey hope for go finally end my problem." Sani tok.

Di operation wey Aliyu dey tok about na di operation to remove both di female breast and vagina wey dey im body, di operation suppose happun for Aminu Kano hospital for Kano but di problem na money.

"Di payment na N330,000 and my father no get dat kain money and as we hear say First Lady Aisha Buhari dey helep pay for dis kain operation na why we come Aminu Kano hospital but di hospital tok say she neva send money for di operations for sometime now."

Aliyu na man wey get husky voice and beards but once pesin look below di face to di chest e go see full grown female breast.

"Na one specially made dress I dey wear anytime I wan comot now so that pipo no go see di breast for my chest. My biggest dream na for di operation to dey successful and I go back to school I no go shame to start from JS2 wey I leave."

Father of Aliyu, wey also no wan make im name comot tell BBC say e pain am as e see oda children don finish school but im own pikin dey house.

No matter how hot and uncomfortable di weather be Aliyu papa say e dey always wear clothes wey go hide im big chest and e dey also menstruate once in a while.

Two years ago, BBC Pidgin also tok to 22 year old Dahiru Sule wey bin dey wait for similar operation and e yan say e no fit wait to become complete man and free like oda pipo.

Two years later Dahiru still dey wait as dem neva fit afford money for di operation to happun.

'Pipo don dey come out more'

Di project co-ordinator for Aminu Kano Hospital Abdullahi Ibrahim tok say di cases of pipo wey dey come out dey rise everyday due to increased awareness but unfortunately many no get money for di operation.

Ibrahim say dem dey get like eight pipo a month wey dey come every month.

"Everyday, new cases dey come and dis na because of di awareness wey we dey do, few days ago I still hold program for one radio station on dis problem. Make parents stop to dey hide dia children wey get dis problem, make dem come forward and seek help."