Ghana election 2020: ‘Reduce your sex rounds den save energy’ – Accra Commander to Police Officers

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

With barely three months to general elections for security heads for Ghana dey urge Police officers say dem for reduce dema sex rounds.

Accra Region Commander of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Afful Boakye-Yiadom explain say dis be very necessary sake of sexual activities dey affect energy levels of officers so say dem fit be active on duty for de elections.

"Control yourself, we all need de energy to work during de election, I wan advise you say you for chop well, reduce your sex rounds so say you go get de energy to work well before, during and after 2020 elections" DCOP Afful Boakye-Yiadom talk.

He make dis statements to officers of de service during dema one route march by de Police Service to assure citizens say dem make ready for de elections.

De Accra Police Commander also advise officers say dem no for involve dema body in any political activity so say dem for stay neutral and professional on de job.

Elections for Ghana sometimes be very tensed but over de years, de combination of police den military officials dey help manage peaceful elections.

Ghanaians go go to de polls on December 7 to elect a new leader for de country, de incumbent, Nana Akufo-Addo of de NPP dey hope say voters go renew en mandate for second term.