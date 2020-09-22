Ebonyi river accident: 'My seat fall comot di bus before e enta river' - Survivor

Wia dis foto come from, Ebonyi Police Command

"Our bus bin dey overtake anoda car wen trailer hit am and e tumble two times fall inside river".

Ezinne wey survive di road accident wey kill about 18 pipo afta di bus fall inside river for Ebonyi state south east Nigeria on Friday tok as she narrate her experience.

She tell BBC Igbo say dem go burial for Afikpo Ebonyi state, on dia way back dem get accident, dia bus fall inside Akaeze river.

"My seat fall off from di bus before di bus fall inside river, I just dey tell God inside di river say I dey your hand"

"One voice tell me to raise my hand up, I raise my hand up come find mysef ontop one tree inside di river". Na so Ezinne tok.

Onyinye wey her family dey affected, tell BBC Pidgin say her husband younger brother, uncle and im pikin follow for pipo wey dey inside di bus and till now dem still dey find dia body.

She add say plenti families still dey expect dia pipo wey follow do di joni to come back, dem no wan believe say dia relatives don die.

"My husband brother wey dey involved get pregnant wife for house wey go soon born plus two kids at home" na wetin Onyinye tok.

'Burial ceremony'

Tori be say di long bus wey carri about 30 pipo bin travel from Enugu state go Afikpo Ebonyi state for burial ceremony, na on dia wey back di accident happun.

Emergency pipo don confam say dem recover 18 dead bodies, 10 dey miss while four pipo survive di accident.