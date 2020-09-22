Family of "Ifeoma Abugu" suspect rape, Nigeria police "SARS" claim cocaine overdose kill her weeks to her marriage - Dis na wetin we sabi so far

Di family of di 28-year-old graduate of di Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu, Ifeoma Abugu, wey die for SARS hand, want di Nigeria Police Force to shapely do autopsy and forensic investigation to show how dia daughter take die.

While di family claim say officers of di Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Federal Capital Territory Command allegedly rape and kill her, SARS say she die of cocaine overdose.

Di tori be say Ifeoma bin visit her fiancé, Afam Ugwunwa, for Wumba village near Lokogoma area of Abuja, Nigeria seat of power four days afta her introduction.

She bin come to prepare for di real marriage wey suppose happun for December.

On di 10th of September around 5pm afta she cook food finish, three SARS official storm di house to arrest her fiancé but as dem no see am, dem come arrest Ifeoma.

She bin only wear her night gown wen dem pick her. Di SARS dem confam to di family say Afam dey do drugs.

Effort by BBC pidgin to tok to Afam no work as di family lawyer say e still dey down emotionally sake of di mata.

But for Friday, di family come get news say she don die. Di elder brother Alex Abugu say di news of her death shock di entire family and dia heart break to pieces sake of am.

She say di family dey in tears and dem neva fit break di news give dia mother sake of her e go affect her.

" As pipo dey come our compound to console us-she go just dey tell dem about her wedding and how she dey prepare for di day"

" All of us neva fit tell her becos we no know if she fit survive am" im explain.

SARS officers dey illegal duty - Family lawyer

BBC Pidgin gada say di three officers of di Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Federal Capital Territory Command wey do di operation bin do illegal work.

Dem bin no get permission from dia oga to do di operation, according to wetin Ifeoma family lawyer tell BBC.

Now dem di claim say dem no kill Ifeoma and dat she die of overdose of cocaine, SARS officials tell di family.

According to di officers, wen dem arrive Afam house to arrest am, dem come realise say Ifeoma dey lifeless for bed.

Dem come do humanitarian work come cari her go one hospital for Maitama - but di hospital management tell dem say bed no dey.

Immediately dem come cari am go Gwagwalada teaching hospital for treatment but as dem reach dia doctor tell dem say she don die.

Di family lawyer, Ifeanyi Mamah say e no make sense as police now don become lab scientist to know weda substance be cocaine or not.

Mamah believe say di force dey try hide di mata and dey try sweep am under di carpet.

E say di pictures wey dem show of di deadi bodi of Ifeoma show say she dey physically and sexually abuse.

Di lawyer say di family dey appeal to Inspector General of Police to ensure say dem chook eye into di mata and make sure say those wey kill her face di law.

Autopsy Controversy

Ifeoma elder broda, Alex Abugu wey dey base for Lagos, say since im rush to Abuja, police neva allow am see di bodi of him sister.

Oga Abugu say im just dey cry like pikin for SARS office sake of di painful way her sister take die.

E say di doctor tell dem say di only way dem fit sabi how dia sister die na to do autopsy and forensic investigation to know if she really dey do drugs.

But di brother say since im know im sister, she neva fit drink one bottle of alcohol finish.

E explain give say di investigation go cost almost six hundred thousand naira and di officials dem want di family pay half of di moni.

But eventually, di FCT police wey dey in charge of di case ask di SARs officials to pay all di moni