Cameroon anti-Paul Biya protest: "Maurice Kamto" face 'house arrest' for Yaoundé, police smoke out "Biya Must-Go!'' protesters for Douala, Baham, Bafang, Human Rights Watch call for reforms
Opposition leader, Maurice Kamto remain 'under house arrest', plenti wound, security forces arrest 50 for Yaoundé, odas for Douala, troway tear to scatter de pipo weh deh komot march.
De reason for dis march na say President Biya must go if e no solve Anglophone crisis and stop for violate voters rights and stop Boko Haram for Far North.
De fact na say nobody see Kamto any where inside Yaoundé for wusai e bi suppose for lead march.
Barrister Ndong Christopher, CRM party leader and lawyer explain for BBC News Pidgin say de reason weh Kamto no komot na because police stop e.
Ndong add say deh arrest 50 pipo for Yaoundé, one of dem Kamto's tok-tok pesin Bibou Nissack from e house. For morning deh bi don first arrest university lecturer, Alain Fogue, CRM big wig.
BBC News Pidgin visit, some quarters, no see any sign of march from central market to Etoudi market and Melen quarters.
De march bi really hot for Yaoundé, only tension for air, place just calm and quiet weh e no bi normal for working day of de week inside de capital city.
Security forces arrest one Journalist, Lindovi Ndjio as e bi di go cover march for Kamto's house and later anoda one, Tah Javis weh e bin di cover march for Douala. CRM claim say one pesin don die for Douala.
March for Douala, Baham, Bafang
Douala bin bi na one of de hottest area as security forces troway tear gas for drive away de pipo weh komot march.
Inside de videos for social media, deh di sing, 'Paul Biya must Go'.
Local media di announce say security forces arrest 31 people for Douala but CRM party nova yet know de number of supporters weh deh arrest.
For Douala, Kamto e adviser, Albert Ndzongang bin lead march and police spray tear gas pipo, spread Itching wata on him and oda pipo.
Pictures di waka for social media as Ndzongang di craiy from tear gas, di hide for some uncompleted house.
At least we know there are police officers in #Cameroon #douala https://t.co/T92ScLFzQG— Fabiola 🕊 (@FabiolaLenz) September 22, 2020
Caution: Tension mounts in #Douala #Cameroon economic capital as protesters defy government orders & storm the streets - the opposition party #MRC says scheduled elections in December 2020 should be cancelled & electoral system reformed! - Avoid location , potential 4 escalation. pic.twitter.com/yYYx6J8YpL— David Otto Endeley (@ottotgs) September 22, 2020
Biya must go protest. Shots fired on peaceful protesters. French #Cameroon brutality knows no boundaries pic.twitter.com/0GiP0vJCVu— fload (@fload) September 22, 2020
No bi only Douala di hot, tori we e enta our ear na say for West region, Baham and Bafang don join de march but e no bi clear if de situation bad laik for Douala.
#Cameroon #Bafang #West Security forces responding to the ongoing opposition-led demonstrations. The gvt has banned protests across the country using #Covid19 and the anti-terror law as pretext to quell dissent, https://t.co/AH2sIuZoH4 pic.twitter.com/3mKY5esjJA— ilaria allegrozzi (@ilariallegro) September 22, 2020
#Cameroon People demonstrating in #Bafang face security forces this morning. Opposition called for protests across the country to say no to the holding of regional polls in Dec and asking for changes to the electoral law. Gvt responded by banning demonstrations. pic.twitter.com/UuR5BbBgKG— ilaria allegrozzi (@ilariallegro) September 22, 2020
Human Rights watch say deh di get pictures of de protest from different parts for West region and Douala as police di maltreat protesters.
Campaign group Human Rights Watch has accused the Cameroonian government of using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to "quell the right to assemble" ahead of protests planned for Tuesday.— 263Chat 🇿🇼 (@263Chat) September 22, 2020
BBC Africa | 📸 Ilaria Allegrozzi#263Chat pic.twitter.com/aDDle2WtfA
Divisional officer for Wouri don komot bin komot inside security forces dia moto for go see weti di happen for Ndokotti , Rond Point Deido and Bonaberi.
But for now, authorities nova comment about weti weh e di happen for Douala as deh bi warn say deh go arrest any psein weh e komot march.