Cameroon anti-Paul Biya protest: "Maurice Kamto" face 'house arrest' for Yaoundé, police smoke out "Biya Must-Go!'' protesters for Douala, Baham, Bafang, Human Rights Watch call for reforms

Opposition leader, Maurice Kamto remain 'under house arrest', plenti wound, security forces arrest 50 for Yaoundé, odas for Douala, troway tear to scatter de pipo weh deh komot march.

De reason for dis march na say President Biya must go if e no solve Anglophone crisis and stop for violate voters rights and stop Boko Haram for Far North.

De fact na say nobody see Kamto any where inside Yaoundé for wusai e bi suppose for lead march.

Barrister Ndong Christopher, CRM party leader and lawyer explain for BBC News Pidgin say de reason weh Kamto no komot na because police stop e.

Ndong add say deh arrest 50 pipo for Yaoundé, one of dem Kamto's tok-tok pesin Bibou Nissack from e house. For morning deh bi don first arrest university lecturer, Alain Fogue, CRM big wig.

BBC News Pidgin visit, some quarters, no see any sign of march from central market to Etoudi market and Melen quarters.

De march bi really hot for Yaoundé, only tension for air, place just calm and quiet weh e no bi normal for working day of de week inside de capital city.

Security forces arrest one Journalist, Lindovi Ndjio as e bi di go cover march for Kamto's house and later anoda one, Tah Javis weh e bin di cover march for Douala. CRM claim say one pesin don die for Douala.

March for Douala, Baham, Bafang

Douala bin bi na one of de hottest area as security forces troway tear gas for drive away de pipo weh komot march.

Inside de videos for social media, deh di sing, 'Paul Biya must Go'.

Local media di announce say security forces arrest 31 people for Douala but CRM party nova yet know de number of supporters weh deh arrest.

For Douala, Kamto e adviser, Albert Ndzongang bin lead march and police spray tear gas pipo, spread Itching wata on him and oda pipo.

Pictures di waka for social media as Ndzongang di craiy from tear gas, di hide for some uncompleted house.

No bi only Douala di hot, tori we e enta our ear na say for West region, Baham and Bafang don join de march but e no bi clear if de situation bad laik for Douala.

Campaign group, Human Rights Watch don accuse Cameroonian goment say dem dey use coronavirus pandemic as excuse to stop pipo to gather and protest.

Human Rights watch say deh di get pictures of de protest from different parts for West region and Douala as police di maltreat protesters.

Divisional officer for Wouri don komot bin komot inside security forces dia moto for go see weti di happen for Ndokotti , Rond Point Deido and Bonaberi.