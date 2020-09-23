Meet di cute family wey dey heat up social media with dia dance steps

"Family wey dey dance together dey stay together" dis na wetin Sara Karrit wey love to dey dance with her husband and son tok as dem continue to dey entertain millions of pipo before and during di coronavirus pandemic.

Sara wey dey always post di dance videos wey she do with her family for social media say dancing don become major part of dia life.

Truly dancing don really play big role for di life of dis family as di couple meet demsef during one of Sara dance class.

Di husband wey be software engineer, Akif el Sabeh tok say;

"Dancing dey our blood, every time dance, morning, evening, night, sleep, na dance."

And di son Steve say he wan be like di father.

Producer: Princess Igho Williams