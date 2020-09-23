Laycon SC Genotype 'revelation' for BBNaija and wetin you need to know about Hemoglobin SC disease

Wia dis foto come from, Bigbrother Naija/Africa Magic

Fans dey react afta BBNaija housemate and finalist for di lockdown season 5 edition reveal say im genotype na SC.

According to tori, Laycon tell di oda housemates wen dem dey chat on Monday night.

Since di tok, fans don enta social media to air dia mind about di mata.

I read that Laycon is SC and what I'm concerned about is why Nigerian Secondary school curriculum is full of rubbish things I'll never use in my life but excludes CC ,AC ,SC from basic teachings of genotype — Dehkunle of Africa 💧🐐 (@Dehkunle) September 23, 2020

Most of you had to find out Laycon is SC to realize that body shaming him was wrong?



Omooo I no even understand again — valking ♔ (@_VALKlNG) September 23, 2020

Laycon is SC, that's why it hurts sooo much when he's body shamed and those words used on him that night still hurts me till today. — sms VOTE Laycon to 32052 (@SwedishRat) September 22, 2020

I cannot even imagine how much mental damage and pain he went through n is still going through,I'm so sad to hear he is SC

ICONS we have to keep voting aggressively and massively 4 him 2 win this grand prize cuz this is his biggest wish right now

May God Almighty protect Laycon❤ — Kelsey iCON💡❤ (@Pearlina30) September 23, 2020

Which is worse, SS or SC? Please can anyone in the medical line enlighten us?



Continue voting Laycon though... — shadieblue thomas (@folasadeAyeni1) September 23, 2020

Wetin be di difference between Sickle Cell SS and SC?

Na di same way pesin dey inherit SS Gene na im pesin with di hemoglobin (Hb) SC Genotype dey get am afta dem inherit di gene for hemoglobin S and C from each parents.

Some pipo wey get dis genotype dey develop di HB SC disease, wey be type of sickle cell.

Hemoglobin SC disease na di second most common type of sickle cell disease. E dey happun wen you inherit di Hb C gene from one parent and the Hb S gene from di oda. Pipo with Hb SC get similar symptoms to pipo with Hb SS. However, di anemia dey less serious.

One sabi pesin add say although dem never too chook eye for di life span of pipo with SC, dem suppose live longer if de take care of dia health.

E also add say e go be mistake for SC to marry SS or AS.

Wetin be Sickle cell anemia?

Sickle cell anemia, or sickle cell disease (SCD), na genetic disease of di red blood cells (RBCs).

Normally, RBCs dey shaped like discs, wey give dem di flexibility to travel through even di smallest blood vessels. However, with dis disease, di RBCs get abnormal crescent shape wey resemble sickle.

Dis one dey make dem to dey gum-gum and stiff and also make dem trap for small vessels, wey dey block blood from reaching different parts of di body. E fit cause pain and tissue damage.

Wetin be di symptoms of sickle cell anemia?

Symptoms of sickle cell anemia dey usually show up at early age. Dem fit begin dey show for pikin dem as early as four months old, but generally around di 6-month mark.

Although different types of SCD naim dey, dem all get similar symptoms wey dey different in terms of seriousness.

Some of dem na: