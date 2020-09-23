Lagos government wan 'upgrade' slum communities - See how e go affect you

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Goment for Lagos state say dem wan begin upgrade some slum communities for di state to improve di living standard of pipo wey dey live dia.

General manager Lagos state Urban Renewal Agency LASURA Ajibike Shomade say dia target na to achieve 5% annual reduction in number of slum communities for di south west state of Nigeria.

Goment say dem wan make di communities dey well equipped wit beta facilities to help pipo wey dey live dia.

See di affected communities:

Ilasan Housing Estate

Ikota Housing Estate

Adeniji-Adele Housing Estate

Makoko Community

Some parts of Shomolu/Bariga

Ifelodun/Ijora-Badia

Obalende

Isale-Eko

Ebute-Ero

Wetin dis 'upgrade' mean?

According to report from goment, while dem go upgrade some of di places for di communities, dem go also go scatter some of di buildings and structures dia.

Wetin e mean say pipo for dia fit loose dia homes.

But di Commissioner for Information Lagos state, Omotosho Gbenga tell BBC Pidgin say, dia plan na to rebuild di area and make am more comfortable for di inhabitants.

"We no plan to pursue di pipo dia but wetin we dey do na to improve dia living standards, we go build new houses, schools and health centres dia and na dem go enjoy evritin wey we wan build for dia". Omotosho tok.

E say di plan na ongoing project say dem don already start work for OkoBaba and dem don build new resettlement for Agbowa for pipo wey bin dey OkoBaba. Na after dat one dem go begin work for di oda new communities.