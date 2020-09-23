Ghana election 2020: Voter exhibition, missing names in voter register, ‘secret’ printing of ID cards dey raise suspicion

Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader, John Mahama, question de competence of de electoral commission in supervising de 2020 elections.

According John Dramani Mahama, dem discover plenty abnormalities in de newly compiled Voters Register wey de Electoral Commission dey exhibit.

De NDC Presidential Candidate end en four-day campaign tour to protest against de developments around de exhibition, he also call on international community to intervene in de matter.

What be de abnormalities in de ongoing exhibition exercise wey de raise eyebrow for Ghana?

Secret Printing of voter ID cards

One of de concerns wey opposition party complain about be video wey dey circulate which show how some EC officials dey print Voter ID cards.

In de video, EC officials dey print new ID cards which dey later explain say be cards of people wey get issues with dema ID cards.

But de NDC believe say e be wrong for de EC to print de cards secretly without knowledge of political parties, who for allow dema representatives to witness de process.

De knowledge and participation of parties go allow for de process to be transparent.

Missing names

A number of concerns about missing names from de register dey raise concerns sake of de huge numbers involved which according to NDC be strange.

For instance, some tension start dey grow for Binduri after 400 out Of 413 names go missing for de register inside, while another 367 out of 371 names go missing for Sapeliga.

Director of Elections for de National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah say de electoral commission no meet plus de party's ahead of de voters exhibition exercise to plan, also tens of thousands name be missing.

Other concerns de NDC dey address include duplication of photographs on voter ID cards, mismatch of ID numbers den stuff.

Why these abnormalities dey worry

General Secretary of NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketia explain say de secret printing of voter ID cards without knowledge of political parties, limited exhibition period of days whereas in previous times, EC dey do exhibition for 3 weeks be problematic.

NDC candidate John Mahama who add en voice to dis issue accuse de EC say e dey lack de competence.

"While de exhibition dey go on, wanna agents dey all de polling stations supervising de registration. Now we get issue plus compiling de register duplication, why say dem no inform political parties?" John Mahama reveal.

EC reaction to abnormalities

The Electoral Commission (EC) say need for voters' registration exhibition if the registration exercise be perfect process no go necessary.

Director of Electoral Services, Dr Serebour Quaicoe say dis problems dey happen during every registration exercise. So usually dem dey correct am during dis exhibition stage.

"Exhibition be part of voter registration, you no fit talk of a final register without exhibition, so all dis be part of de processes," he talk.

Ghanaians go-go to de polls on December 7 to elect a new leader for de country, de incumbent, Nana Akufo-Addo of de NPP dey hope say voters go renew en mandate for second term.