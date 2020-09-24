Cameroon kidney patients protest for goment say na only six dialysis machines dey

Ojong Irene no fit teach laik before, e no get enough energy because e no di get normal dialysis, three taims for one week laik before.

Like Irene, plenti patients for Cameroon, especially for University Teaching Hospital patients no di get de normal dialysis weh eh suppose get and di situation di stress dem.

Ojong Irene bin join oda patients for protest for more dan three taims deh go meet minister for tell e dia problems.

Not only deh no di get enough dialysis, six (6) machines too small for de number of patients, de machine di spoil all de taims and deh di make dem buy dialysis kit for FCFA 15,000 ($30) weh goment don say na only FCFA 5000 ($10) deh get for pay for dia treatment.