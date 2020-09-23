SC Genotype meaning: Blood group types and gene example of pipo wey dey produce SS, SC and CC
To know pesin genotype before choosing a life partner dey important because gene compatibility issues fit dey wen time reach to born pikin.
Genotype na di genetic make up of any individual. Pesin genotype, na di complete gene wey im parent transmit am.
E get four four hemoglobin genotypes wey humans dey get "AA, AS, SS and SC" (wey no too dey common). and also CC (dis na rare genotype).
SS and SC na di abnormal genotypes or di sickle cells and CC.
All of us na im get one particular pair of dis hemoglobin for our blood wey we inherit from both our parents.
Na why before two pipo marry dem dey check dia genotype to know di likely genotype of di pikin wey dem go born.
See di table to show you how parents dey produce different "genotypes"
Di breakdown of di table be say:
AA fit marry anybodi
AS dey beta to marry AA
AS and AS, AS and AC dey too risky
Two sickle cells genotype parents suppose avoid to born pikin.
Pipo wey get sickle cells dey experience severe pains for dia body parts wia oxygen dey flow from and na due to blockage for di blood vessels. Read about sickle cell disease here.
Na di same way pesin dey inherit SS Gene na im pesin wit di hemoglobin SC Genotype dey get am afta dem inherit di S and C gene from each of dia parents.
Hemoglobin SC disease na di second most common type of sickle cell disease. E dey happun wen you inherit di C gene from one parent and di S gene from di oda. Pipo with SC get similar symptoms to pipo with SS. but, dia own anemia pains no too serious.